Alvarez (heel) felt better Monday and the Mets are unconcerned about the catcher's health going into the offseason, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez had to exit Sunday's regular-season finale after taking a ball off his heel, but it appears that it will be a non-issue heading into the winter. Although he faded after the All-Star break, Alvarez still finished with 25 home runs in his rookie season, which ranked second only to Cal Raleigh among catchers.