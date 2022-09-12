Alvarez (ankle) returned to the lineup Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse, serving as the club's designated hitter while going 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Alvarez was back in action for the affiliate after missing nearly three weeks due to a loose body in his right ankle. The Mets' top catching prospect was fortunate to avoid surgery on the ankle and was able to play again before the minor-league season came to a close, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to resume duties behind the plate at any point during the next two weeks. Alvarez's recent absence due to the ankle issue might have been enough to halt any momentum he might have built for a promotion to the big leagues in 2022.