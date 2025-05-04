Alvarez is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader in St. Louis.
Alvarez will take a seat for the early game but should be back behind the plate for the second contest of the day to form a battery with starting pitcher Tylor Megill. Luis Torrens will handle the catching duties in Game 1.
