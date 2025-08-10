Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
After catching eight innings and going 1-for-3 with a walk in the Mets' 7-4 loss Saturday night, Alvarez will get a breather for the Sunday afternoon contest. Luis Torrens will spell Alvarez behind the plate in the series finale.
