Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After catching eight innings and going 1-for-3 with a walk in the Mets' 7-4 loss Saturday night, Alvarez will get a breather for the Sunday afternoon contest. Luis Torrens will spell Alvarez behind the plate in the series finale.

