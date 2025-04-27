Alvarez is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Nationals on Sunday.
Alvarez started in the first two games of the series after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run. He'll get a break Sunday while Luis Torrens starts behind home plate and bats seventh against Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Belts first homer of 2025•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Poised to return Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Likely continuing rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Tracking toward return on homestand•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Will be fine after HBP scare•