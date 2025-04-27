Now Playing

Alvarez is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Nationals on Sunday.

Alvarez started in the first two games of the series after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run. He'll get a break Sunday while Luis Torrens starts behind home plate and bats seventh against Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker.

