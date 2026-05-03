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Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resting up Sunday
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1 min read
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Luis Torrens will receive the nod behind the plate for the matinee contest while Alvarez rests. Alvarez made starts in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-9 with a run and an RBI.
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