Alvarez (head) will start behind home plate and bat eighth against the Giants on Saturday.

Alvarez was struck in the helmet by a foul tip Wednesday and was held out of Friday's game against the Giants. He was able to clear the league's concussion protocol and has been given the green light to return to the starting lineup. Alvarez has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with one triple, one home run and two RBI in the seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on July 21.