Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez (finger) will be activated from the injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Alvarez has been on a rehab assignment since Aug. 26 and was able to catch a full game Sunday. He's gone 4-for-19 across parts of five games and should take over as the Mets' primary catcher upon his return.
