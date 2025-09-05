default-cbs-image
Alvarez (finger) will be activated from the injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Alvarez has been on a rehab assignment since Aug. 26 and was able to catch a full game Sunday. He's gone 4-for-19 across parts of five games and should take over as the Mets' primary catcher upon his return.

