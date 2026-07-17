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Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Seventh career multi-homer game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

It was the first multi-homer of the season for Alvarez and the seventh of his career. The slugging backstop has fared well at the dish since returning from the injured list with a torn meniscus in early June, batting .280 with seven long balls, two doubles and 14 RBI over his last 100 at-bats (28 games). For the campaign (236 plate appearances), Alvarez is slashing .259/.325/.448 with 11 big flies, seven doubles and 24 RBI.

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