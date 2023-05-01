Alvarez will sit Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta.
Alvarez will get a rest in Monday's matinee after he went 1-for-2 in the first contest of the series. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat ninth versus Atlanta.
