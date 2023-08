Alvarez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Alvarez will sit for the second time in three days while the Mets remain conscious of managing the 22-year-old's catching workload as the season winds down. Omar Narvaez will get another turn behind the plate and could end up working in a roughly even timeshare with Alvarez in the final month of the campaign.