Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Alvarez had started six straight but will get a breather Wednesday. Tomas Nido will step in behind the plate, catching for starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.
