Alvarez isn't in the Mets' lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After going 1-for-4 and scoring a run Wednesday, Alvarez will get a breather for Thursday's series opener. Omar Narvaez will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
