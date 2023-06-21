Alvarez is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Astros.
Alvarez will take a seat after he went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Omar Narvaez will draw the start at catcher and bat ninth in the series finale with Houston.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Starting at catcher Tuesday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Hit by foul ball, X-rays negative•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Day off Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Power surge continues•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Goes deep twice in loss•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not in lineup Tuesday•