Alvarez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run for High-A Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The Mets' No. 3 fantasy prospect got promoted from Low-A late last week, and after going 2-for-12 in his first four games at the new level, Alvarez connected on his first homer for the Cyclones and his third in 20 games on the season. The Mets may be reluctant to advance the 19-year-old up the ladder any further this year no matter how well he does for Brooklyn, but he continues to solidify his spot at the team's catcher of the future.