Alvarez is starting at catcher and batting ninth Saturday against the Athletics.
It's just his third start in seven possible games since his callup from Triple-A Syracuse last Friday, and all three of those starts have been behind the plate. Alvarez has yet to work into the DH mix for the Mets.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Starting at catcher Tuesday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Collects RBI in first start•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Season debut coming Sunday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not in Friday's lineup•