Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

Alvarez has hit safely in his last seven games, going 11-for-25 (.440) with four homers and 10 RBI in that span. The catcher also has just one strikeout in that span, which came in Saturday's contest. It's been enough to earn him a starting role lately. Alvarez is slashing .273/.333/.545 with seven homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and six doubles through 108 plate appearances.