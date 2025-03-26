Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Alvarez had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired left hand Monday and will begin strengthening exercises, SNY.tv reports.

After Alvarez has regained the necessary strength in his hand, he will progress to baseball activities. Alvarez is a little over two weeks into a projected 6-to-8 week timetable for his return, so he could make it back before the end of April if everything goes well. In the meantime, Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger will handle the catching duties for the Mets.