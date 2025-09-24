Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Alvarez went deep in the eighth off Caleb Thielbar to put the Mets ahead 9-7. It was Alvarez's third home run in his last nine games, a span during which he's batting .310/.394/.690 with a 1.084 OPS. Alvarez has quietly put together a productive second half of the season when he's been available. In 37 games since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on July 21, Alvarez is hitting .282/.363/.573 with seven homers, 19 RBI and a .936 OPS.