Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Swinging hot bat in camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Alvarez has looked good this spring, batting .381 (8-for-21) with three doubles and a homer. The 24-year-old backstop is locked into the starting spot for the Mets, and given how he finished last season -- .276/.360/.561 over 41 games after the All-Star break with eight home runs -- a breakout could be in the cards if Alvarez can stay healthy in 2026.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Will get eased into spring action•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Drops pounds, will keep new stance•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Thumb surgery imminent•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Back in Friday's lineup at DH•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Battling cramps•