Alvarez is absent from the lineup Wednesday at Washington.
Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in the Mets' defeat of the Nationals on Tuesday, but Omar Narvaez will handle the catching duties for New York in Wednesday's series finale.
