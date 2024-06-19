Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The Mets' offense has suddenly roared to life, scoring 52 runs over the course of a seven-game win streak, and it's perhaps no coincidence that Alvarez returned from his thumb injury the day before the streak started. The 22-year-old backstop has delivered back-to-back three-hit performances, boosting his slash line on the season to .269/.305/.372 through 24 contests with a homer, nine runs and 14 RBI.