Alvarez (ankle) will make his first Grapefruit League appearance at catcher Friday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez has been limited to DH duties over the Mets' first handful of spring games as he completes his recovery from October ankle surgery, but the restrictions are ready to be lifted. The 21-year-old top prospect is on track to become a key contributor for New York at some point in 2023, probably after one more short stay at Triple-A Syracuse.