Alvarez underwent surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The surgery was done to address the cartilage damage Alvarez suffered in late August. The procedure was an option at the time Alvarez suffered the injury, though he opted to play through it in the short term. Alvarez is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, when he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot to break camp with the big-league club.
