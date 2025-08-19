Manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez (thumb), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, will need to undergo surgery at some point, but the catcher will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days to determine if he can play through the injury for the rest of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was diagnosed with a right thumb sprain after jamming his thumb on a head-first slide into second base Sunday, and it's possible the injury ends up ending his 2025 campaign. However, he's going to attempt to put off surgery until the offseason and play through the injury. It should become clear at the end of the 10-to-14 day timeline whether or not Alvarez will return this season.