Alvarez is slashing only .191/.286/.265 over his last 20 games with one home run and three RBI, but the Mets believe he's close to emerging from his slump, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old catcher began revamping his swing mechanics in the offseason, but a fractured hamate bone this spring derailed Alvarez's progress, and he's struggled to get comfortable at the plate since coming off the IL. "The past week, I feel like he's hitting the ball in the air, hitting the ball hard - something we didn't see early on when he got back from the injury," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday. "I like some of the takes with some of the breaking balls. I know he's working." The team has had internal discussions about optioning Alvarez to Triple-A until he turns things around, but a lack of catching depth in the organization makes that tricky, especially while he's still contributing defensively. Should that prove to be necessary, Luis Torrens would take over as New York's No. 1 catcher until Alvarez regains his confidence as a hitter.