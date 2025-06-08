Mets' Hayden Senger: Joins taxi squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Senger is with the Mets in Colorado as a member of the taxi squad, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Francisco Alvarez is awaiting the birth of his child and could be away from the team at any point in the next few days. Senger will be set to briefly replace him on the active roster.
