Mets' J.D. Davis: Appears to aggravate calf
Davis delivered an RBI pinch-hit single in his seventh-inning at-bat in Sunday's game against the Royals but appeared to aggravate his right calf injury while running the bases, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Davis dealt with a sore calf coming out of Friday's series opener and was withheld from the lineup both Saturday and Sunday, though the Mets made him available off the bench in both contests. The decision to pull Davis from the contest after he ran from first to third base on Tomas Nido's double didn't seem to be a strategic choice, given that Davis had pinch hit for Aaron Altherr and the Mets didn't have any reserve outfielders available. The Mets should provide an update on Davis' condition after the contest, but the 26-year-old now looks in danger of missing further starts on account of the setback.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...