Davis delivered an RBI pinch-hit single in his seventh-inning at-bat in Sunday's game against the Royals but appeared to aggravate his right calf injury while running the bases, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Davis dealt with a sore calf coming out of Friday's series opener and was withheld from the lineup both Saturday and Sunday, though the Mets made him available off the bench in both contests. The decision to pull Davis from the contest after he ran from first to third base on Tomas Nido's double didn't seem to be a strategic choice, given that Davis had pinch hit for Aaron Altherr and the Mets didn't have any reserve outfielders available. The Mets should provide an update on Davis' condition after the contest, but the 26-year-old now looks in danger of missing further starts on account of the setback.