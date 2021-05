Davis (hand) will join Triple-A Syracuse for a rehab assignment this week, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The Mets originally expected the 28-year-old to be activated from the injured list this weekend, but he instead head to Triple-A for some rehab games. Davis has been sidelined for a little over two weeks, so he should only need a couple games in the minors to get back up to speed.