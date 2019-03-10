Mets' J.D. Davis: Big day at plate
Davis went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
The 25-year-old has had an up and down spring so far, but his overall numbers (.324/.378/.471 through 37 plate appearances) are solid. Davis, who joined the Mets from the Astros in an offseason trade, has been seeing a lot of work at third base with Jed Lowrie (knee) and Todd Frazier (oblique) on the shelf, but the team's recent decision to get Jeff McNeil more work at the hot corner makes it unclear whether the Mets view Davis as a viable Opening Day starter, or whether he'll remain in a utility role to begin the season.
