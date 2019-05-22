Davis went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Nationals.

Davis hit for Zack Wheeler in the seventh inning and delivered a three-run shot to put the Mets up 4-3. It was fifth homer of the season and second in his past five appearances. He remains the team's primary option at third base, though he was relieved by Todd Frazier for Tuesday's contest. However, Davis has given the Mets few reasons to keep him out of the lineup with his early-season performance, hitting .283/.356/.472 across 118 plate appearances.

