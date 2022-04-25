Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk and an additional run in Sunday's 6-2 win against Arizona.

Davis had his first truly solid game of the season Sunday, singling in the second inning, walking and scoring in the seventh and connecting on a solo shot in the eighth to provide a valuable insurance run. Opportunities have been difficult to come by for the 28-year-old who had just 20 at-bats on the season prior to Sunday, though he's always hit well for New York when given the chance with a .285 average across four seasons with the team.