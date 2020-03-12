Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

He took Carlos Martinez deep in the third inning for his first spring homer, boosting his slash line to .308/.375/.615 through 16 plate appearances. Davis seems to be fully recovered from his shoulder injury, and with Michael Conforto (oblique) now iffy for Opening Day, Davis is expected to begin the season locked into a starting corner outfield spot.