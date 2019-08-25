Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

Davis reached base three times in the series finale, though his team would fall 2-1 in the series finale. The 26-year-old was 0-for-11 at the dish over his last three contests, so a pair of base knocks could give him some momentum heading into the Mets' upcoming three-game series against the Cubs.

