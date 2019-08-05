Mets' J.D. Davis: Connects on 11th homer
Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk Sunday in the Mets' 13-2 win over the Pirates.
Davis and Michael Conforto both left the yard in the top of the first inning to stake the Mets to an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. Victors of nine of their last 10 games, the Mets enter Monday's doubleheader versus the Marlins just one game under .500, with Davis' efforts during that stretch aiding the resurgence. Over the past 10 contests, Davis has gone 11-for-30 (.367 average) with two home runs, seven RBI, five runs and a 6:8 BB:K. He'll man left field and bat fifth in the first game of Monday's twin bill and should be locked into a full-time role for the duration of Dominic Smith's (foot) stay on the injured list.
