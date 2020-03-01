Mets' J.D. Davis: Could be close to return
Davis could soon resume baseball activities as the inflammation in his shoulder subsides, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports. "Every day better news with him," manager Luis Rojas said Saturday.
The 26-year-old has been shut down since Tuesday after jamming his shoulder diving for a groundball at third base. Davis still figures to be 100 percent by Opening Day, but the Mets have little reason to rush him with more than three weeks left until the regular season begins.
