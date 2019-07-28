Davis is expected to see the lion's share of the playing time in left field for at least the next week and a half after Dominic Smith (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Davis drew the first start in Smith's stead in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI in the contest. Despite seeing somewhat sporadic action throughout the season, Davis has been one of the Mets' best hitters when called upon, slashing .297/.359/.483 (125 wRC+) across 259 plate appearances. Now that he has a clear path to playing time, Davis should make for an intriguing short-term pickup in fantasy leagues where he's still available.