Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI but also committed his third error in the last two games during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

The 27-year-old has put together a four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-15 with a homer and three RBI, but Davis' positive contributions with his bat have been undermined by his glove. The Mets remain committed to giving him a chance to work things out and lock down the hot corner, but if his defense doesn't improve, Davis could begin to lose starts and late-game at-bats to Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar.