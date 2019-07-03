Mets' J.D. Davis: Delivers ninth homer
Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run and two RBI on Tuesday against the Yankees.
Davis drew the start in left field with southpaw James Paxton on the mound and he delivered his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning. He also played a vital role in the Mets' victory, doubling in the tying run in the eighth frame. Despite a solid .283/.346/.475 line across 217 plate appearances, the start was only Davis' second since June 24.
