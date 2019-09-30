Mets' J.D. Davis: Drills homer in finale
Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Braves in 11 innings.
Davis wraps up the campaign with 22 home runs and 55 extra-bases in total, with the production coming in just 453 plate appearances. The 26-year-old was a major liability in the field, but the Mets are probably willing to live with his shortcomings in that area moving forward if he can maintain his impeccable form at the dish. He supported his .307/.369/.527 slash line with a 47.7 percent hard-hit rate that placed him in the 93rd percentile of all players with at least 50 batted-ball events, lending some credence to the notion that his performance at the plate can be sustained.
