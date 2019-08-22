Davis went 1-for-5 with a walkoff RBI single Wednesday in the Mets' 4-3 win over the Indians in 10 innings.

Davis started in left field for the second day in a row after a minor calf issue limited him to a bench role for the previous two games. He's come through with big hits in both of his first two games back in the lineup, slugging a two-run home run in Tuesday's win and providing the game-winning base knock in the series finale. With his health no longer a concern and his spot in the everyday lineup secure, Davis looks like a worthy roster option in most fantasy formats while he continues to rake.