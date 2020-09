Davis went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Rays.

Since churning out three extra-base knocks Sept. 16 against the Phillies, Davis has gone 0-for-19 over his subsequent six starts to drop his season average to .250. He's still racked up eight walks over that same stretch, so Davis shouldn't be in any danger of moving down from his top-three spot in the everyday lineup.