Davis left Tuesday's game against the Tigers in the fifth inning. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet known, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Davis dove to his left to field a groundball before laying motionless on the ground for a few moments, according to eyewitness accounts, then spent some time being tended to by a trainer. The 26-year-old was able to walk off the field under his own power. Davis projects as the Mets' starting left fielder to open the 2020 season, but continues to receive significant reps at third base, his natural position, this spring