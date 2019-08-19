Davis (calf) is hopeful to play in Tuesday's series opener against the Indians, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Davis was pulled from Sunday's game after a pinch-hit single, and while it appeared as though he aggravated his right calf, he stated after the contest that he feels fine. "Coaches and athletic trainers told me if I got on base to take it easy, not provoke it or bother it," said Davis. "I didn't feel it, and that was a good sign for me." Following a scheduled off day Monday, the team will likely re-evaluate Davis on Tuesday to determine his status for New York's upcoming series with Cleveland.