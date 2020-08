Davis went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

Davis singled in the third inning and later hit a three-run homer, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. His line is up to .319/.389/.532 through 14 games this season. He was seeing a lot of time in the outfield early on, but this was Davis' fourth consecutive start at third base.