Mets' J.D. Davis: Fourth start in five games
Davis will start in left field and bat seventh Saturday against the Giants, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Davis will make his fourth start in five games, including his third in left field over that stretch. His inclusion in the lineup Saturday may have at least partially been a byproduct of Dominic Smith botching an easy pop fly in the outfield in Friday's contest that allowed the Giants to score the game's only run. Davis won't provide much of a defensive upgrade in the outfield, but he's at least been capable at the plate when called upon this season, delivering a .280/.343/.454 slash line across 239 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...