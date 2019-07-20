Davis will start in left field and bat seventh Saturday against the Giants, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Davis will make his fourth start in five games, including his third in left field over that stretch. His inclusion in the lineup Saturday may have at least partially been a byproduct of Dominic Smith botching an easy pop fly in the outfield in Friday's contest that allowed the Giants to score the game's only run. Davis won't provide much of a defensive upgrade in the outfield, but he's at least been capable at the plate when called upon this season, delivering a .280/.343/.454 slash line across 239 plate appearances.