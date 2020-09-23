site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' J.D. Davis: Gets day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Davis isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays.
Davis has gone 0-for-19 with eight walks and 10 strikeouts over the past six games, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Todd Frazier will take over at the hot corner.
