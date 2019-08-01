Davis will start in left field and bat sixth Thursday against the White Sox.

Dominic Smith's (foot) move to the injured list has opened up a regular spot in the outfield for Davis, who will stick in the lineup for a fifth consecutive contest. Even before settling into everyday work, Davis had shined in spottier playing time this season, as he upholds a .843 OPS in 271 plate appearances heading into Thursday. The 26-year-old should have a decent amount of leash moving forward, as Smith isn't expected back until late August at the earliest and the Mets are currently lacking in other appealing alternatives in the outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories