Mets' J.D. Davis: Gets fifth straight start
Davis will start in left field and bat sixth Thursday against the White Sox.
Dominic Smith's (foot) move to the injured list has opened up a regular spot in the outfield for Davis, who will stick in the lineup for a fifth consecutive contest. Even before settling into everyday work, Davis had shined in spottier playing time this season, as he upholds a .843 OPS in 271 plate appearances heading into Thursday. The 26-year-old should have a decent amount of leash moving forward, as Smith isn't expected back until late August at the earliest and the Mets are currently lacking in other appealing alternatives in the outfield.
