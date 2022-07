Davis will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Davis will crack the lineup for only the second time in six games, with both of those assignments coming against left-handed starting pitchers. Luis Guillorme and Dominic Smith are on the bench Tuesday, but both appear to be higher priorities than Davis for manager Buck Showalter when it comes to filling out the final spot of the Mets' everyday lineup.