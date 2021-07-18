Davis went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers Saturday against the Pirates.
Davis, in just his second game since coming off the 60-day IL, went yard off of Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe in both the fourth and sixth innings, staking the Mets to a 4-0 lead with his first multi-homer game of the year. Davis has done nothing but hit before and after his hand injury, putting up a .413/.491/.739 slash line across 53 plate appearances. He'll keep a hold on the third base job as long as he continues to mash.